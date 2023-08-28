Eternals Concept Art Teases Wildly Different Looks for Major Character

Eternals tallied many firsts for Marvel Studios. Not only was the film the studio's first foray into examining the classic cosmic team, but it was also the outfit's first widely-panned movie. The project also introduced movie-goers to Eros (Harry Styles) and Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt), two characters popular amongst those who've followed Marvel's best cosmic tales. While Eros donned a comic-accurate look in the post-credits scene for Eternals, Pip's look is far from that of his source material counterpart.

In a new artbook released in support of the film, several different looks for Pip were seen, including some that looked like the version found in the film, and a few that are drastically different.

New #Eternals concept art has revealed alternate designs for Pip the troll. pic.twitter.com/sWo6KSxOXV — Marvel Leaks (@MarvelLeaks22) August 26, 2023

Is Pip the Troll returning to the MCU?

Oswalt himself turned some heads when he seemingly confirmed a sequel to Eternals was in development just over a year ago, despite the lukewarm response to the film. "They have announced there is going to be an Eternals sequel and Chloe Zhao is going to direct it," Patton said on The Today Show last August. "So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

When we spoke with the actor in early 2022, he told us he hadn't heard of any rumors regarding a potential sequel or follow-up project featuring Pip and Eros.

"I have not heard those rumors. That would be amazing if it [the sequel was about Starfox and Pip], because it just seems to me that every time Marvel has rolled the dice on these kind of B or C-level characters that everyone's like, 'Oh, who cares about them?' That's where they end up kind of really blossoming," Oswalt said at the time.

He added, "There's Guardian of the Galaxy. I don't know if you've seen the new Ms. Marvel show, but it is just an absolute delight. I mean, it's such a great ... And also, I'm a huge fan of both the Ant-Man movies. I think those are fantastic and very, very underrated in terms of a Marvel and capturing the spirit of those times. So if they did a movie about Starfox and Pip, that would be ... Those would be dice I'd like to roll. Why not?"

