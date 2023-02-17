Patton Oswalt Says He Was "Catfished" Over Eternals 2 Reports

There are countless rumors online about what the future could hold for all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with even Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt recently confirming that he had been duped by rumors he saw on the Internet that Eternals was getting a follow-up film. In addition to Pip, Oswalt previously appeared on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and voiced M.O.D.O.K. in the character's own Hulu series, but even with those credentials, the actor admitted that he likely wouldn't be the first person to know about the future of the series.

"If there is going to be a sequel, I'll be the last to know," Oswalt shared with Empire Magazine, per CBR. "I was catfished by the Internet."

Oswalt made these remarks last summer, after it had been nearly a year since Eternals was released, so with his Pip only appearing in a post-credits sequence, it's possible that he believed the sequel was announced but that he wasn't alerted to the project as he wouldn't necessarily have been involved in it. Fellow Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani believes that Oswalt possibly saw not merely a false rumor, but that it was potentially an outlet that intentionally misleads readers.

"I have no idea," Nanjiani shared with The Playlist in November. "I don't think Patton was right. I think that there was a hoax website -- one of those where it's like one letter off from the real one. They tweeted it, and it spread around and I think that's what Patton saw. I honestly don't know anything."

In the 15 months since Eternals landed in theaters, no official updates have emerged regarding the future of the characters in any capacity, whether it be through a direct sequel or a possible crossover opportunity. The post-credits scene teased that Kit Harington's Dane Whitman could wield a sword that would turn him into the hero Black Knight, which included an off-screen voice encouraging him to do so. The implication is that this was Mahershala Ali's Blade, who is getting his own film next year. Whether or not Blade could potentially feature either Dane or Black Knight, or whether this tease was setting up something further down the line for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Eternals.

Are you hoping Oswalt returns as Pip in a follow-up film? Let us know in the comments!