Eternals 2: Director Chloe Zhao Has Puzzling Response to Sequel Question

Back in 2021, Marvel Studios did something that no one thought was possible until that moment: it got a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. When Eternals was released, it was met with mixed reactions, which was particularly interesting because it had a lot going for it. One of those things just so happened to be that an Academy Award winner was at the helm. Eternals didn't make a big splash at the box office, but the studio has teased the return of the characters introduced in the film. Now director Chloe Zhao has opened up about a sequel to Eternals as well as her reaction to the response to her film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zhao was asked if she was interested in doing a Eternals sequel and went into detail about her reaction to the film's negative response.

"No comment," Zhao said. "When you're in Marvel and when you're dealing with an audience that big, I truly treasure and respect that each of us is so unique. It's exciting that we're all so different, and we're all changing and growing every day. But with a global audience, it's almost impossible to make everybody perfectly happy, and to do that is to say that everyone is the same. So I think there's inevitably going to be that [difference of opinion], and you just have to stay true to the kind of film you want to make and who you are and the people you're collaborating with. That's all you can do, really, and have a good time. Everything else is out of your control."

