Eternals Star Kit Harington Confirms Black Knight Plans

It's a matter of when, not if, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most expected Whitman to officially transform into his Black Knight alter ego during the events of Eternals, Harington only appeared as the character's non-superhero counterpart. Still, Harington says he believes there are plans for the character in the future, even though he's not sure what that might entail.

"Yeah, it was really exciting shooting that scene. That post credits stuff, you come back and fill them after the film's finished," Harington told THR about his Eternals post-credits scene. "So to see that there could be a continuation is obviously exciting. I don't know anything further. I know that there are plans, I think, at some point, but I don't know what they are."

Harington went on to admit he knew an eventual transformation to Black Knight was in the cards as he didn't want to join the MCU "just to play someone's boyfriend."

"No, I kind of knew that [playing Black Knight] might be a possibility. I wasn't that interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone's boyfriend. I knew of some future possibilities, so that's always been part of the conversation," Harington continued. "ut like with anything, you don't really know. You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, 'Oh, that looks quite fun.' But it's up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans. I don't know at this stage. I have no idea what their plans are."

