Eternals Star Lauren Ridloff Is Excited to Be Marvel Studios' First Deaf Superhero

✖

There's still a lot we don't know about Marvel's newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel's Eternals, though one thing we do know is that it will introduce the first deaf superhero to the MCU. That would be Makkari, the Eternals super-speedster who will be played by Lauren Ridloff. Ridloff is beyond excited to see the MCU expanded in this way and in such an important role, as Makkari is one of the key characters in their introduction, and while Makkari's not deaf in the comics, Ridloff is thrilled about the opportunity to give the deaf community their own hero on the big screen (via Movieweb).

"I am more thrilled than overwhelmed about being given the opportunity to represent the deaf community," Ridloff said. I'm very thrilled about that - just to bring in that storyline within the MCU. I think there's plenty of room for more stories like that."

Marvel is no stranger to changing some aspects of a character in their transition from the comics to the big screen, and Makkari is the latest example. Ridloff also talked about working with such an impressive cast, including Angelina Jolie.

"Angie is both gentle and strong," Ridloff said. "I was so grateful and appreciative to have her there with us, because I feel like she really is very aware of what our needs might be - she's always thinking about the cast."

Ridloff was also recently nominated for a BAFTA Breakthrough award, and when talking about it in an interview with HeyUGuys she revealed she was in the midst of reshoots for the film.

"I just actually finished my second day of shooting for a Marvel movie," Ridloff said. "We were doing re-shoots actually, we were just finishing the second day of the reshoots and I was like 'It's a really good week, it was great to be back on set working, and it's great to get this news.'"

We still don't know much about the film, but some merchandise did reveal a description for it, and you can find the translated description below.

"Here are the Eternals.

The Eternals are an extraterrestrial, immortal species that come from a far away planet and who arrived on Earth thousands of years ago. These superheroes have protected humanity since the dawn of time. The Eternals possess incredible strength and the power to fly. Some of them even have other additional powers.

Coming in 2021...The return of the Deviants, a race of alien predators, pushes the Eternals to unite their powers. Working as a team, they can save the world!"

Are you excited for Ridloff's take on Makkari? let us know in the comments!