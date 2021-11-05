Marvel's Eternals Art Reveals New Synopsis, Best Full Look at Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo

✖

Many Marvel fans are eager to see something, anything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after delays to both Eternals and Black Widow; Scarlett Johansson's first solo movie was supposed to release earlier this summer, while the mysterious Eternals would be debuting in theaters this week. Fans still don't know much about Eternals other than it will feature the debut of a new team of ancient heroes as they attempt to take on their enemies known as the Deviants, as well as a major impact from the Celestials and the debut of Black Knight. But because the movie was supposed to release around this time, new images are starting to leak out to the public.

New promo art has reportedly surfaced online showing a new look at Kumail Nanjiani's character Kingo, including details about the film's plot and the villainous Deviants. The translation (h/t TheDirect) reveals new tidbits about the Eternals and their roles in shaping human history "since the dawn of time."

"Here are the Eternals.

"The Eternals are an extraterrestrial, immortal species that come from a far away planet and who arrived on Earth thousands of years ago. These superheroes have protected humanity since the dawn of time.

"The Eternals possess incredible strength and the power to fly. Some of them even have other additional powers.

"Coming in 2021...

"The return of the Deviants, a race of alien predators, pushes the Eternals to unite their powers. Working as a team, they can save the world!"

Nanjiani has been one of the most outspoken cast members from Eternals, revealing his intense physical transformation to become a Marvel Studios superhero. But after the movie's recent delay, he had to assuage fans that Eternals would be worth the wait when it finally premieres.

"I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day."

Eternals is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 5, 2021.