Eternals Promo Art Reveals First Full Look at Marvel’s Newest Superheroes

Eternals is shaping up to be Marvel's riskiest project yet, and we've yet to see an official frame from the movie. While the movie was in production, Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios crew took a sizzle reel to an excited crowd at Brazil's CCXP, but that footage never surfaced online. Due to the various release delays, coupled with the necessity of consumer products, all of our looks at the film to date have come through toy packaging and various leaks. As another example, a new 2022 calendar has surfaced featuring the entire Eternals roster in their full superhero suits.

Richard Madden's Ikaris is front and center while his family fills in around him. There's Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) to either side of Madden's character. Then the likes of Sprite (Lia McHugh), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Ajak (Salma Hayek), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) fill in the rest of the space. Interestingly enough, Angelina Jolie's Thena is absent entirely from this all.

🚨 BREAKING: New #Eternals calendar reveals an HD look at the characters! (via Previews World) pic.twitter.com/TuXH0SHQq6 — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) February 26, 2021

Speaking about Eternals on her massive awards-season press tour for Nomadland, Chloe Zhao applauded Marvel for taking a risk of the movie. According to the filmmaker, she says it's the studio's biggest risk yet.

"This is so boring you are going to roll your eyes, but I think Marvel...I think they took a big risk with this one," Zhao told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle (via Digital Spy) about the project, adding, "I think they're going to surprise you. I hope so."

In addition to directing the feature, Zhao will receive writing credits on the project. The production had previously hired cousins Ryan and Matthew Firpo to pen the script.

"I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren't updated yet," Zhao added. "I don't know what it would be like if I don't write the films [I direct]... In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that's a huge part of it. I'm creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I've learned on my last three films."

Eternals is set for release on November 5th.

