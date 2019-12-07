Marvel Unveils First Eternals Footage at CCXP (Description)

On Saturday, Marvel played host to a massive panel at Brazil’s CCXP event. It’s one of the world’s largest Comic Con events and pulled a crowd of thousands together for the first looks at the upcoming slate of films from Marvel Studios as Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige rolled out image after image and clip after clip for 2020 titles. Among those titles was Eternals, the first appearance of Jack Kirby’s characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first footage to be shown in any forum outside of a Marvel Studios production. Those on hand were able to share details of the footage.

Feige did preface the footage by noting that the film is still in production and everything shown in Brazil was raw.

The footage opened with Richard Madden’s Ikaris walking into the frame. “The footage included the Eternals meeting Druig (Barry Keoghan), the leader of their evil counterparts, the Devients,” THR reports. Feige did preface the footage by noting that the film is still in production and everything shown in Brazil was raw. “There were silent shots of everyone in costume, a Kumail Nanjiani dance number and Salma Hayek on horseback. Hayek’s Ajak says the Eternals must protect the world, to loud cheers from the audience.”

Other shots in the footage included Salma Hayek’s Ajax rising up to claim “these people have change us. We must protect them.” Meanwhile, appearances from Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo revealed their characters’ costumes — which had previously been shown in concept art form at Disney’s D23 Expo. Some descriptions put Druig in a “training camp” of sorts, where he meets with the group that appears to be led by Madden’s Ikaris. It appears to be a globe-trotting adventure and when all of the characters arrive in fully formed uniforms, Ajax is at forefront as a leader. Gemma Chan, who previously starred in Captain Marvel, is playing a new character in Eternals, portraying Sersi. The footage left her looking mysterious, interacting with Lia McHugh’s Sprite.

Feige promised that Eternals will “redefine and change the MCU in Phase 4,” as the film is the second title slated for the upcoming roster. It follows only Black Widow in theatrical releases, although The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s story on the small screen as a Disney+ series, also releasing before Eternals. Sources in attendance at CCXP tell ComicBook.com that the footage was “great.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.