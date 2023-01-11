Cheetos Launching New Flamin' Hot Flavor for 2023

We are well into 2023 and with the new year comes new flavors and new snacks to try and for Cheetos, they're starting things of spicy — literally. On Tuesday, the snack brand announced a new flavor for its Flamin' Hot variety, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion. The new snack is set to debut nationwide on January 16th.

According to Frito Lay, the parent company for Cheetos, this new flavor is unlike any other Cheetos flavor they've made before. It's described as having an intense burst of sophisticated flavor with chili peppers, garlic, ginger, and citrus making it a snack that is more than simply heat. Consider this a complex spicy experience.

It will be interesting to see how this new Flamin' Hot flavor will be received. The original Flamin' Hot Cheetos first debuted in the early 1990s and have been a fan favorite ever since with the spicy flavor making its way onto other Cheetos family offerings and across other snacks in the Frito Lay lineup. There's even Flamin' Hot Cheetos inspired mac-and-cheese. The flavor has such a grip on popular culture that a viral TikTok user built a 3000-pound sarcophagus for the snack and Eva Longoria is even making a movie about snack's invention.

"I have Flamin' Hot coming out, that's the other feature film I also directed during COVID," the actor told the Associated Press. "It's fantastic, a biopic about Richard Montanez, the man who created the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. It's a beautiful, inspiring story and it's not what you expect. It's not what you think. We're in post now so that'll be what's coming out and then I'm doing Searching For Mexico with CNN."

The new Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion Cheetos is set to arrive at major retailers nationwide. It will be available in three sizes: 8.5 oz for $5.19, 3.25 oz for $2.29, and 1.0oz for $0.50.

Will you be giving the new flavor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos a try? What is your favorite spicy snack? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!