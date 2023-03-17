Disney+ Willow Showrunner Says Show Isn't Cancelled, Volume II Planned

Willow's showrunner says that the series isn't actually cancelled. In fact, Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Volume II is planned already too! On social media, the producer explained how the reports of the show's demise were exaggerated. After all, it wouldn't be Willow without a huge gap between installments. Even still, there has to be a sigh of relief among the fans that read that news earlier this week. It was crushing for a show that so many people had been waiting years for to only get one season. But, it sounds like the path for another batch of episodes, and a possible Volume III, to exist! Read what he had to say down below.

"A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year," Kasdan explained. "With all the TV and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor's availability without a clear sense of when you're going to need them again. It's further triviliased by the simple reality that the scripts we've been working on require just as many actors with whom no such contractual hold exists."

The showrunner added, "But here's what's equally true: with the enthusiastic and unwavering support of Lucasfilm, and Disney, we've developed and written what we hope is a brain-meltingly fun, richer, darker and better VOLUME II, which builds on the characters and story of our first eight chapters (The Wyrm survives!)"

One of Willow's Biggest Stars Is Down For Season 2

Christian Slater made it very clear that he's down to return in Volume II. His appearance as Allagash absolutely thrilled the fans sitting at home. So, there's clearly some interest from the cast.

"It's certainly a role that I would enjoy delving further into," Slater said to Lucasfilm.com. "He kind of gets enveloped by the Trolls and you don't really know what happened. I mean, I have a particular theory that I would like to share with Jon. I like playing this character, so I'm thinking of ways that he could have found out of that situation. And I would love to see where this adventure goes, how we could further develop the characters and have more goofy fun."

He continued, "That's what we want. We just want to be entertained for a little while, have a good time, escape the madness! It was a lot of fun, a real treat. The struggles are, you know, the black eyes. [But] it's all part of the adventure. We get to play these crazy characters and have a good time. I mean, what more could you ask for?"

