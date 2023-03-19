Star Wars Exec Dave Filoni Teases Rebels Characters Returning in Live-Action Ahsoka Series for Disney+

Dave Filoni has been a producer, writer, and director on multiple projects including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and many characters who originated in those animated shows have now been seen in live-action. Filoni is currently an executive producer on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and will be serving as the showrunner for Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is set to star Rosario Dawson in the titular role. Recently, Filoni revealed to The Wrap that bringing animated characters into live-action isn't his priority, but he did tease more to come in Ahsoka.

"At the end of the day, I've been very happy with the ones that have gone over," Filoni said of the characters who have moved from animation to live-action. "There may or may not be more in Ahsoka, if that's your thing. If you're excited about that, I'm just saying that one might have a few more, which makes sense, by the way. As you know, I wrote it. You can't fault me there."

Currently, some fan-favorite animated characters are already confirmed for the new series, so it's unclear if Filoni is referring to them or if he's teasing some surprises.

When Does Ahsoka Take Place?

"It's an interesting way to think about it," Filoni told The Wrap. "I tend to think, as we've been working on The Mandalorian and then writing Ahsoka, and then Jon Watts came in with Skeleton Crew, there is an entire time period that is post-Return of the Jedi. And I look at that time period, which before The Force Awakens, is around 30 years of time. When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-Return of the Jedi time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."

Will The Mandalorian Tie In With Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew?

Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are both in the works, and while they are expected to be more standalone stories, Favreau still wants to make sure the shows are all connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season are now streaming on Disney+.