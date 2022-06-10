Event Horizon Star Sam Neill Has Hilarious Reaction to Black Hole Photo

✖

This week, it was revealed that astronomers had captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. Getting a photo of "Sagittarius A*" was a big deal for scientists considering black holes are a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing, including light, can escape from it. The reveal of the black hole led to a hilarious reaction from Sam Neill, who starred in the movie Event Horizon back in 1997. In the film, a crew investigates a spaceship that disappeared through a black hole years earlier, and things take a scary turn.

"This 'new' Black Hole? Meh. I've been there. And back. No biggy. Scars have healed. Took this holiday snap. Personally, I preferred Hawaii. #BlackHole #EventHorizon," Neill joked. You can check out his post below:

This’new’ Black Hole ? Meh. I’ve been there. And back . No biggy. Scars have healed. Took this holiday snap. Personally, I preferred Hawaii . #BlackHole #EventHorizon pic.twitter.com/vjYSeyWp3w — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 14, 2022

The reveal of Sagittarius A* happens to have come mere days after Event Horizon's 25th anniversary 4K Blu-ray went on sale. In addition to Neill, the movie starred Laurence Fishburne, Kathleen Quinlan, and Joely Richardson. Though Event Horizon was a critical and financial failure back in 1997, the movie has developed a cult following over the years. However, this new SteelBook won't be the Event Horizon Director's Cut from Paul W.S. Anderson that fans have been hoping for. A while back, Anderson basically confirmed that the footage doesn't exist.

As for Neill, the actor will soon be returning to play Jurassic Park's Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion. Recently, Neill spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and teased a lot of excitement for the upcoming movie.

"Well, we had a blast. I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. We were – this was in the middle of the pandemic – we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they're just the nicest people. Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I'm very grateful for it," Neill shared.

He added, "I haven't seen the finished film yet. I'm sure it's a very ambitious, huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs. [Laughs] It's going to be unquestionably big, so they've been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It's something that needs to be seen on a very big screen."

Pre-orders for the Event Horizon 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition are live on Amazon. Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.