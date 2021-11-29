Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2021

December is almost here, and as we get deeper into the holiday season, Paramount+ is aiming to deliver some more entertainment for everyone to enjoy during their downtime. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials that will be added to its ever-expanding lineup throughout the month of December, and there is quite a lot to look forward to. From beloved movies to brand new TV adventures, there’s something for just about everyone.

Paramount+ is all in on the Taylor Sheridan business, which should come as no surprise given just how popular Yellowstone has become in its fourth season. Mayor of Kingstown, a new series from Sheridan, premiered on Paramount+ last month, and another one of his creations is on the way in December. 1883, a prequel series to Yellowstone that takes place in the old west, premieres on December 19th.

MTV’s Teen Wolf remains a fan-favorite a couple of years after its series finale, and those fans will be excited to know that the series is coming to Paramount+ in its entirety. All six seasons of Teen Wolf will be available on December 18th.

You can check the full lineup of Paramount+ new arrivals below!

December 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Alienator

Back To School

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Chocolate

Clerks

Con Air

Cujo

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

Erik the Viking

Flight of the Intruder

Friday the 13th

From Dusk Till Dawn

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hollow Man

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

My Best Friend’s Wedding

O (Othello)

Regarding Henry

Saving Private Ryan

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shooter

Silverado

Soda Cracker

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

The A-Team

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

The Firm

The Haunting

The Heartbreak Kid

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

The Warriors

Troll

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns

Young Guns II

December 2

Queen of the Universe – Premiere

Rugrats – New Holiday Episode

December 7

World War Z

December 8

100 Days to Fall in Love – Premiere

Aerial Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)

Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)

Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)

Murderous History (Season 1)

Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

Stormborn (Season 1)

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

To Catch a Thief – Premiere

Top Elf (Season 1)

December 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

December 12

A Christmas Proposal – Premiere

December 15

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

Ocean Super Predators

Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)

Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

December 18

Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

December 19

1883 – Yellowstone Prequel Premiere

Christmas Takes Flight – Premiere

December 23

Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON – Premiere

December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash – Premiere