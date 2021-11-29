Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2021

December is almost here, and as we get deeper into the holiday season, Paramount+ is aiming to deliver some more entertainment for everyone to enjoy during their downtime. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials that will be added to its ever-expanding lineup throughout the month of December, and there is quite a lot to look forward to. From beloved movies to brand new TV adventures, there’s something for just about everyone.
Paramount+ is all in on the Taylor Sheridan business, which should come as no surprise given just how popular Yellowstone has become in its fourth season. Mayor of Kingstown, a new series from Sheridan, premiered on Paramount+ last month, and another one of his creations is on the way in December. 1883, a prequel series to Yellowstone that takes place in the old west, premieres on December 19th.
MTV’s Teen Wolf remains a fan-favorite a couple of years after its series finale, and those fans will be excited to know that the series is coming to Paramount+ in its entirety. All six seasons of Teen Wolf will be available on December 18th.
You can check the full lineup of Paramount+ new arrivals below!
December 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Alienator
Back To School
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Chocolate
Clerks
Con Air
Cujo
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
Erik the Viking
Flight of the Intruder
Friday the 13th
From Dusk Till Dawn
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hollow Man
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
My Best Friend’s Wedding
O (Othello)
Regarding Henry
Saving Private Ryan
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shooter
Silverado
Soda Cracker
Something’s Gotta Give
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
Superbeast
The A-Team
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Curse
The Dungeonmaster
The Firm
The Haunting
The Heartbreak Kid
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
The Warriors
Troll
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns
Young Guns II
December 2
Queen of the Universe – Premiere
Rugrats – New Holiday Episode
December 7
World War Z
December 8
100 Days to Fall in Love – Premiere
Aerial Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)
Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)
Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)
Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)
Murderous History (Season 1)
Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special
Stormborn (Season 1)
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
To Catch a Thief – Premiere
Top Elf (Season 1)
December 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
December 12
A Christmas Proposal – Premiere
December 15
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
Ocean Super Predators
Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)
Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
December 18
Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)
December 19
1883 – Yellowstone Prequel Premiere
Christmas Takes Flight – Premiere
December 23
Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON – Premiere
December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash – Premiere