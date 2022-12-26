Everything Coming to Tubi in January 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in January 2023. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on January 1st. Among its offerings are five Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like TMZ No BS: Hollywood's Biggest Lies, Branded & Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM, and Immortal City Records.
Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in January include Spawn, Tango & Cash, Dear White People, You Got Served, Police Academy, Pearl Harbor, A Time to Kill, Final Destination, Tremors, Astro Boy, Battlefield Earth, Escape from New York, The Fifth Element, Fantasy Island, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, and more.
You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting January 1st below.
Western
"A Fistful of Dollars"
"Appaloosa"
"For a Few Dollars More"
"Legends of the Fall"
"Navajo Joe"
"Never Grow Old"
"Open Range"
"The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly"
"The Magnificent Seven"
"Wild Wild West"
"Wyatt Earp"prevnext
Thriller
"Alex Cross"
"Drive Angry 3D"
"Eight Millimeter"
"Fracture"
"Obsessed"
"Pride and Glory"
"Seven"
"The Brave One"
"The Long Kiss Goodnight"
"The Whole Truth"
"Traffik"prevnext
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
"A Breath Away"
"Attack the Block"
"Babylon A.D."
"Battlefield Earth"
"Between Worlds"
"Contact"
"Escape from New York"
"Self/Less"
"Source Code"
"Spawn"
"The Fifth Element"
"The Legend of Hercules" – 1/15
"Underworld Awakening"
"Underworld: Evolution"prevnext
Kids & Family
"Annie" (2014)
"Astro Boy"
"Earth to Echo"
"Fly Me to the Moon"
"He-Man & She-Re: A Christmas Special"
"Looney Tunes: Back in Action"
"Playmobil: The Movie"
"Secondhand Lions"prevnext
Horror
"Final Destination" (Franchise)
"Hannibal"
"House of Wax" (2005)
"Let Me In" (2010)
"The Crazies"
"The Monster"
"The Silence of the Lambs"
"Tremors" (Franchise)prevnext
Drama
"A Time to Kill"
"A Walk to Remember"
"L.A. Confidential"
"Pearl Harbor"
"Roman J. Israel Esq."
"Scarface" (1983)
"The Hurricane"
"The Thin Red Line"prevnext
Documentary
"2040"
"Citizenfour"
"Sample This"
"The Look of Silence"
"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am"prevnext
Comedy
"Blazing Saddles"
"Boys on the Side"
"Cabin Boy"
"Empire Records"
"Epic Movie"
"Guarding Tess"
"Instructions Not Included"
"Little Nicky"
"Maverick"
"Police Academy"
"Rough Night"
"The Big Wedding"
"The Spy Who Dumped Me"
"The Whole Nine Yards"prevnext
Black Cinema
"All About the Benjamins"
"Crooklyn"
"Dear White People" (2014)
"Deliver Us From Eva"
"Diary of a Mad Black Woman"
"Idlewild"
"John Q"
"Obsessed" (2009)
"Peeples"
"Stomp the Yard: Homecoming"
"You Got Served"prevnext
Art House
"A Dangerous Method"
"Drive"
"Easy Rider"
"In a Lonely Place"
"Once Upon a Time in America"
"Punch Drunk Love"
"The King of Comedy"
"The Shack"prevnext
Action
"Black and Blue"
"Braven"
"Collateral Damage"
"Heat"
"King Arthur"
"Need for Speed"
"Running Scared"
"Shoot 'Em Up"
"Spawn"
"Spy Game"
"Stealth"
"The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen"
"The Specialist"
"Tango & Cash"prevnext
Originals
GOOD WIFE'S GUIDE TO MURDER – 1/6 – After her husband is murdered, Kate is considered the prime suspect, thanks largely to her popular vlog, aptly titled "A Good Wife's Guide to Murder." Using her own expertise in the area, Kate must delve through the other suspects and find her husband's killer in order to clear her name.
TMZ NO BS: HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST LIES – 1/18 – The lies that led to some of the biggest stories in Hollywood history are exposed in a new documentary by TMZ. From the rise of Kim Kardashian to the fall of Jussie Smollett, the true stories behind Hollywood's biggest lies are finally brought to light.
THE ASSISTANT – 1/20 – Successful doctor, Raven Fields, finds herself drowning in work and looks to hire an assistant to help with her day-to-day. Taking a chance on a young and cheery woman, Raven believes she's found the perfect person until assistance turns into obsession, and she risks losing everything, including her life.0comments
BRANDED & BRAINWASHED: INSIDE NXIVM – 1/25 – At first glance, it seemed completely innocent: Keith Raniere's self-help group had numerous celebrity and everyday devotees. All were looking to improve their lives. But among the group's inner sanctum something much more sinister was at play. Driven by lust, greed and a desire to dominate, Raniere blackmailed, brainwashed, and branded handpicked female members who he subjugated and pushed into sexual slavery. Join us on a two-hour journey into the origins of a 21st Century cult. This is BRANDED & BRAINWASHED: INSIDE NXIVM.
IMMORTAL CITY RECORDS – 1/27 – After accepting a job at Immortal City Records, aspiring singer Drea thinks all her dreams are coming true. But those dreams soon become nightmares as she gets tangled up in the label's dark secrets.prev