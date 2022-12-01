Everything Coming to Tubi in December 2022

As November comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in December 2022. Tubi , a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on December 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like Prisoner of Love, Girls Getaway Gone Wrong 2, and Terror Train 2 .

Tubi Originals

BED REST – 12/7 – After years of struggling to start a family, Julie Rivers (Melissa Barrera, "In the Heights") is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, Julie begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints. Soon, terrifying ghostly experiences in the home begin to close in on Julie, stirring up her past demons and causing others to question her mental stability. Trapped and forced to face her past, and the supernatural, Julie fights to protect herself and her unborn baby.

PRISONER OF LOVE – 12/14 – Inspired by a true story. Everyone in Lexington, Alabama, knew Vicky White as a respected churchgoer, a loving daughter, and a trusted neighbor. But there was something missing in Vicky's life as a prison official, and she thought she'd found it when she met convicted murderer Casey Cole White.

GIRLS GETAWAY GONE WRONG 2 – 12/16 – While at New York Fashion Week with her best friends, Parker finds trouble following her again when a designer goes missing—and she's the prime suspect.

SUBURBAN NIGHTMARE: JONBENET RAMSEY – 12/21 – More than 25 years after her murder, mystery still surrounds the infamous case of JonBenét Ramsey, who was killed inside her family's home in Boulder, Colorado in the early morning hours just after Christmas. This documentary explores the unsolved crime with unprecedented access and family cooperation from John Ramsey, JonBenét's father, who after finally being cleared as a suspect, continues to push the Boulder Police Department to re-test and make available key pieces of physical evidence which may hold the answers to the killer's identity.

THE STEPMOTHER 2 – 12/23 – After cheating death in a showdown with the Linbrook family, Elizabeth Carter (Erica Mena, "The Stepmother") breaks free from the hospital with a new mission – find a new family and live happily ever after. Yet, as much as she longs for normalcy, she can't escape her tormented past and will fight to protect her fairy tale at all costs.

TERROR TRAIN 2 – 12/30 – The remaining survivors of the infamous "Terror Train," which took the lives of multiple college seniors in a series of gruesome, vengeful murders, are coerced to take a New Year's Eve redemption ride on the very same train, where a new evil awaits and the terrified passengers must once again fight to survive.