Everything Coming to Tubi in March 2024

As February comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in March 2024. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on March 1st. Among its offerings are several Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like TMZ Presents: Hollywood Is High, Love You to Death: Playbook for Murder, You Shouldn't Have Let Me In, Kiss of Death, and Snatched. Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in March include Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Kung Fu Hustle, Friday, House Party (2023), Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, Idlewild, House On Haunted Hill, Dennis The Menace, Richie Rich, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Pink Panther, Green Lantern, Hellboy, Planet Of The Apes, Snowpiercer, and more. You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting March 1st below. (Photo: Tubi)

Originals Documentary LOVE YOU TO DEATH: PLAYBOOK FOR MURDER – 3/6 – An unflinching look at the true scope and scale of gun violence in America, as told by those who've experienced it first-hand. TMZ PRESENTS: HOLLYWOOD IS HIGH – 3/13 – From ayahuasca retreats to ketamine therapy, celebrities and scientists alike explore the healing powers and potential pitfalls of modern-day drugs. MURDERED IN PARADISE: BLUDGEONED IN BALI – 3/20 – A daughter and her boyfriend plot a gruesome murder against her mother, Shelia von Wiese-Mak, on a luxury vacation in Bali. MURDERED IN PARADISE: KILLING IN THE CARIBBEAN – 3/20 – Three couples' Caribbean getaway turns ugly when childhood friends, Casey MacPherson-Pomeroy and Caleb Guillroy, die under mysterious circumstances. MURDERED IN PARADISE: MYSTERY IN MEXICO – 3/20 – A couple's reconciliation trip to Cancún, Mexico turns deadly when Monica Beresford-Redmond is found murdered, unraveling a complex investigation. VICE NEWS PRESENTS: WHEN BLACK WOMEN GO MISSING – 3/27 – Vice explores the painful truth of missing and murdered black women whose stories too often go overlooked by mainstream media and law enforcement.

Originals Horror ROMI – 3/14 – When a young woman on the run is forced to hide out at a smart home, she becomes terrorized by ROMI, its sinister digital assistant. YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE LET ME IN – 3/15 – During a bachelorette party in Italy, a group of girls invite a handsome stranger into their home, not realizing he's a vampire looking for a bride.

Originals Thriller THE CAMP HOST – 3/16 – When a young couple and their dog lodge at an idyllic campground, things turn terrifying when the owner reveals herself as a psychopathic killer. PARADISE – 3/21 – When corrupt officials cover up the murder of Ella's father, she cuts a swath through the anachronistic underbelly of her small island town. KISS OF DEATH – 3/23 – When forced to take out a notorious crime boss, a devoted wife, mother and secret hit woman will do anything in her power to protect her identity and save her family. SNATCHED – 3/30 – When three women plot revenge on their exes after they are dumped before Valentine's day, their attempts to get even turn deadly.

Action "Crank" "Crank 2 High Voltage" "Double Team" "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" "Honest Thief" – 3/8 "Kung Fu Hustle" "Max Payne" "Safe" "The Gunman" "The Last Manhunt" – 3/18 "The Legend Of Tarzan" – 3/18 "The Raid 2" "USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage" "War"

Art House "Another Round" -3/15 "Colossal" "Crash (2005)" -3/31 "Dragged Across Concrete" -3/16 "Kung Fu Hustle" "Lady Bird" – 3/3 "Memories of Murder" "Southland Tale" "Tangerine" -3/26 "The Master (2012)"

Black Cinema "A Raisin In The Sun (2008)" "Baby Boy" "Belly" "Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club" "Breaking In" "Crooklyn" "Double Take" "Friday" "House Party (2023)" "Juwanna Mann" "Little" "Malcolm & Eddie" – 3/29 "Menace II Society" "Next Friday" "Pride" "The Friday After Next" "Thin Line Between Love And Hate" "Turn It Up"

Comedy "A Simple Favor" "Boo! A Madea Halloween" -3/31 "Buddy Games" -3/31 "Casual" "Diary Of A Mad Black Woman" "Holmes And Watson" "Jawbreaker (1999)" -3/31 "Little Man" -3/8 "Little Nicky" -3/15 "Madea's Witness Protection" "Sixteen Candles" "Still Waiting" "The Heat (2013)" "The Spy Who Dumped Me" "The Wash" -3/31 "Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls" "Waiting…" -3/31

Documentary "The September Issue" – 3/15

Drama "Idlewild" "Miles Ahead" "Mystic River" "Precious: Based On The Novel By Sapphire" "Ray" "Reasonable Doubt" "Sunset Park" "The Bank Job" "The Client" "The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)"

Horror "Gothika" "House On Haunted Hill (1999)" "Knock Knock (2015)" "Piranha 3-D" "Shutter" "Sorority Row" "The Blob (1988)" "The Exorcism Of God" – 3/15 "Us"

Kids & Family "Annie (2014)" -3/2 "Dennis The Menace" "Kid Who Would Be King" "Madagascar" "Mr. Mom" "My Girl" "My Girl 2" "Richie Rich" "Smurfs: The Lost Village" "The Emoji Movie" "The Pink Panther (2006)"

Korean Drama "GOT7'S Real Thai Adventure"

Romance "Guess Who" "Just My Luck" "Not Easily Broken" "Poetic Justice" "That Awkward Moment" "What To Expect When You're Expecting"

Sci-Fi & Fantasy "Boa Vs. Python" "Bulletproof Monk" "Gods of Egypt" – 3/31 "Green Lantern" "Hellboy (2019)" "Planet Of The Apes (2001)" "Stealth" "Snowpiercer" "The Giver" "Ultraviolet"

Thriller "Bone Cold" -3/13 "Breaking In" "Crypto" Inherit The Viper "Jackie Brown" -3/31 "Knock Knock (2015)" "Out Of The Furnace" "Paradise" "Reservoir Dogs" "The Call" "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)" "Trapped (2002)"