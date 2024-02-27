Bad Boys 4 Release Date Moved Up

The fourth Bad Boys movie is about to arrive a little bit earlier. On Monday night, Sony Pictures announced that Bad Boys 4 will be moving to June 7th, after previously being scheduled to debut in theaters on June 14th. With this new release date, the currently-untitled movie will now screen in IMAX and premium large formats. This new release date will now place Bad Boys 4 against The Crow and The Watchers, while it was previously slated to debut on the same week as Inside Out 2.

Bad Boys 4 will see the return of franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as well as Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. It is being described as the "culmination" of a lot of the franchise's story beats, which have been entertaining moviegoers throughout the past three decades.

What Is Bad Boys 4 About?

Plot details are currently under wraps about the fourth Bad Boys film, outside of the notion that it will follow the ongoing adventures of Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence). The ensemble cast will also include Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Paola Núñez as Captain Rita Secada, John Salley as Fletcher, and Tasha Smith as a recast Theresa Burnett. Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhea Seehorn, and Joyner Lucas have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one," franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer said during a 2020 interview.

What Is Bad Boys 4 Titled?

At the moment, Bad Boys 4 does not currently have an official title — although El Arbi has teased that Bad Boys Ride or Die could end up being a possibility.

"Well, you know, the title that we like – I don't know that they're going to go for it yet – would be like Bad Boys Ride or Die because Bad Boys 4 Life is already taken. We didn't know there was going to be a fourth one, you know?" El Arbi told The Playlist's The Discourse podcast. "But yeah, what's going to happen in this one is, I think that there's going to be way more comedy. The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it's really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc."

What do you think of Bad Boys 4 getting a new, earlier release date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Bad Boys 4 will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 7th.