The Evil Dead Headed to Drive-In Theaters Beginning June 13th

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

While traditional movie theaters around the world largely remain closed, the drive-in movie theater industry has been thriving, as they allow audiences to remain socially distanced from the comfort of their own cars, with this weekend seeing the release of 1981's The Evil Dead in select drive-ins to celebrate a new restoration. The Pride's Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, Maine will be the first location for the event, with Grindhouse Releasing teasing that more theaters are on the way. The outlet also confirmed to Bloody Disgusting that, while most theaters will be getting the 2K restoration, they have the option to screen the 4K restoration if they have the necessary equipment, which also features a new score from original composer Joseph LoDuca.

The distributor shared the news on Twitter, which original star Bruce Campbell passed along to his fans, noting, "Stay scared AND safe!"

Last summer saw a similar rerelease of the film, which was the debut of the new score.

Be scared AND safe! https://t.co/VkhYzjMa8k — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 9, 2020

“Mixing the sound for Evil Dead in the early '80s, we were forced to shove everything into one monaural box," Campbell shared in a statement. "As a result, Joe LoDuca’s great score had to compete unfairly with Kandarian Demons, gore sound effects, and lots of screaming. With this new release, Joe can finally have his dynamic composition mixed, balanced, and featured properly – for perhaps the first time ever!”

Grindhouse Releasing owner Bob Murawski worked closely with director Sam Raimi and the original 16mm prints to bring back the film's true glory.

“With this fantastic new score, Joe LoDuca proves that he’s the Bartok of blood, the Shostakovich of shock, the Mahler of the macabre.” Murawski pointed out. ”The new music, new sound mix, and new 4K restoration have elevated Evil Dead from the scary to the sublime.”

This is a big week for Evil Dead fans, as not only will some audiences get the opportunity get to see the film that launched the franchise back on the big screen, but Campbell revealed earlier this week what the plans were for the next film in the series. The actor confirmed that Lee Cronin, who delivered horror fans The Hole in the Ground, is set to write and direct the next film in the franchise, which is currently titled "Evil Dead Now." No plot details have been released at this point.

Stay tuned for details on The Evil Dead drive-in screenings.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.