Evil Dead Returning to Theaters With All-New Score

In honor of 1981’s Evil Dead getting the 4k Blu-ray treatment, Grindhouse Releasing is bringing the film back to theaters for limited engagements, which will include a new score from original composer Joe LoDuca. The new restoration will bring the picture to its highest quality, while it will also earn a 5.1 surround mix. The inspiration for the upcoming release getting a reimagined soundtrack largely comes from the budgetary and technological limitations of the time, allowing LoDuca’s musical arrangements to get the spotlight which they deserve. Fans can learn more about not just the theatrical release, but also the home video release, on Grindhouse Releasing’s official website.

“Mixing the sound for Evil Dead in the early ’80s, we were forced to shove everything into one monaural box,” Campbell shared in a statement. “As a result, Joe LoDuca’s great score had to compete unfairly with Kandarian Demons, gore sound effects, and lots of screaming. With this new release, Joe can finally have his dynamic composition mixed, balanced and featured properly – for perhaps the first time ever!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grindhouse Releasing owner Bob Murawski worked closely with director Sam Raimi and the original 16mm prints to bring back the film’s true glory.

“With this fantastic new score, Joe LoDuca proves that he’s the Bartok of blood, the Shostakovich of shock, the Mahler of the macabre.” Murawski pointed out. “The new music, new sound mix, and new 4K restoration have elevated Evil Dead from the scary to the sublime.”

The original film quickly earned a passionate following and, while it never became a certified blockbuster, earned enough of a profit for Raimi to develop two sequels. Additionally, Raimi developed the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which saw the return of Campbell as his iconic Ash Williams to continue his adventures battling the Deadites.

The series may have officially concluded and Campbell having publicly retired from the role, though Raimi, along with Campbell and producer Rob Tapert, claims the group is currently seeking out ways to continue the franchise theatrically.

“I’d love to make another one. I don’t think TV is in its future but we’re talking about – Bruce, Rob, and myself – one or two different ways to go for the next movie,” Raimi revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “We’d like to make another Evil Dead feature and in fact we’re working on some ideas right now.”

Stay tuned for details on the theatrical screenings of Evil Dead.

Are you looking forward to checking out the film on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!