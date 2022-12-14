Evil Dead Rise New Look Released

A new look at the next Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Rise, has been released, and you can check it out below! The new image helps Evil Dead Rise live up to its name, by depicting a woman (alive?) rising from the waters of a lake and hanging in mid-air in Christ-like fashion. Only this is the Evil Dead franchsie we're talking about, so Jesus probably has very little to do with this.

The premise of Evil Dead Rise (see below) implied that the film would actually make the game-changing move of being set primarily in the urban setting of Los Angeles, as opposed to a remote cabin in the woods – or the Middle Ages. However, the picture from Total Film Magazine certainly looks like it is from a woodland lake setting – so maybe the film does take things back to the franchise's roots over the course of its story?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/Total Film Magazin)

Lee Corbin (The Hole in the Ground) will be directing Evil Dead Rise, with a cast that includes Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings), Lily Sullivan (Mental), Morgan Davies (The Hunter), Jayden Daniels (Whina), and others. For his part, Corbin's interview with Total Film Magazine only makes this new photo that much more confusing:

"There's no Ash in this story and there's no cabin in the woods, and they're two iconic elements of what Evil Dead is," Lee Cronin told Total Film. "But the movie does include the book and an extraordinary amount of vicious, malevolent Deadites, so I was always pretty comfortable making that move [to LA]. It still needed to maintain some of the claustrophobia and that translated really well from the cabin into an urban environment. This is about a family in a rundown building stuck in their apartment, so it follows the same rhythm but puts it in a more contemporary space."

With that said, this picture of a girl hovering out of the water could turn out to be a rather pivotal piece of this story.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Evil Dead Rise will be in theaters on April 21, 2023.