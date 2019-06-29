Exclusive Clip: Jessica Alba Has An Epic Strip Club Fight in Killers Anonymous

Lionsgate Films has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive sneak peek at Killers Anonymous, which will be available to stream on Friday. The film features, among others, The Dark Knight‘s Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba of Fantastic 4 and Frank Miller’s Sin City fame. Like in Sin City, the clip (whcih you can see above) brings Alba to a strip club — things are a lot different here than they were for Nancy.

The clip feels a little more Tank Girl than Sin City (in a good way, we promise!) as the fight scene plays out in a series of fast cuts between the actually live-action fight and an animated version in the style of a gritty underground animation or comic. The action gets crazy when, about halfway through, a gun is introduced into the fight…but it doesn’t go quite as simply as you might expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original art for the animation, by the way, was created by Andre de Almeida. You can check out more of his work on his website or Instagram page.

Killers Anonymous features memorable turns by Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba. Tensions mount at Killers Anonymous, a support group for killers, as the members of the group try to unravel the mystery behind which one of them is responsible for the assassination attempt on a U.S. senator that has the police authorities in the city on high alert. But things are not what they seem, and when new truths are discovered, secret alliances and betrayals emerge as the session explodes into violence and chaos, forcing the killers to kill or be killed!

The film will be released in select theaters and everywhere On Demand on Friday, June 28.