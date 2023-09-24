Expendables 4 Director Scott Waugh Shares Fun Andy Garcia History

Expedn4bles is now playing in theaters, and it makes the first installment of the franchise to be helmed by Scott Waugh, a stuntman-turned-director who has a long Hollywood history. The fourth Expendables film sees the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture in addition to some franchise newcomers. One such first-timer is Andy Garcia, the actor known for films such as The Untouchables, The Godfather Part III, and Ocean's Eleven. Turns out, Expedn4bles is not the first time Waugh and Garcia have worked together. Back in 1998, Waugh was Garcia's stunt double on the film Desperate Measures, which starred Garcia and Michael Keaton. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Waugh talked about the connection and revealed Garcia didn't initially remember him.

"So Andy totally forgot," Waugh admitted when we brought up Desperate Measures. "It was so long ago. And of course, he hasn't aged and I have, so I was 22 I think when we worked together. I was young ... I waited to save that nice easter egg for him. I was on set and he was with the same assistant that he's had the whole time, this guy Joe, and they were together and I said, 'Andy, you probably don't remember this, but you remember this movie, Desperate Measures?' And he's looking at me and he says, 'Yeah, yeah.' I go, 'I doubled you.' And he looks at me, he goes, 'What?' And I go, 'Joe, don't you remember me?' And he goes, 'Oh!' They both, like the light bulb went on, they're like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

Waugh added, "Yeah, we had a great time working together. It was a lot of fun. And there was an interesting collaboration with Andy and I, just because I doubled him and I had his back in a different way back then. So collaboration with Andy again was super fun."

(Photo: TriStar Pictures/Lionsgate)

Scott Waugh Talks Working With Sylvester Stallone:

During ComicBook.com's chat with Waugh, and we asked about Stallone's involvement in the latest installment, and whether or not he's taken a backseat.

"Well, if anyone knows Sly, his ability to take the backseat is completely incapable. He is such an incredible storyteller in his own right, and his resume will lean deeply into that," Waugh explained. "So I think Sly is such a wonderful collaborator and I think Jason [Statham] and myself especially, we always were respectful of him and asked for his opinions. Sly loves to be involved and I love for him to be involved because he has such a wealth of expertise. So it was super fun working with him."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Scott Waugh. Expend4bles is now playing in theaters.