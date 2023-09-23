Expendables 4 Director Talks Jason Statham and Megan Fox's Flirty Fight Scene

Expedn4bles is now playing in theaters, and it features the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture in addition to some franchise newcomers. One such first-timer is Megan Fox, the actor known best for Transformers and Jennifer's Body. In the fourth installment, Fox's Gina is not only dating Statham's Lee Christmas, but she also ends up leading the team. Early in the film, Stallone and Fox engage in a flirty fight scene, which director Scott Waugh broke down for ComicBook.com.

"That was exciting because it was something where it was never supposed to be violent and it was supposed to be exactly what you said, kind of tongue in cheek," Waugh explained. "And the beauty of that fight that I love the most is – you know, we talked with Alan [Ng], the fight choreographer, and kind of making it really playful and fun – but was collaborating with Jason and Megan to come up with these one-liners in the middle of the fight. And all those lines, all of them were not written. They all came up between Jason and Megan and every time they came up with one. And if it made me laugh, then we put it in the movie."

ComicBook.com also got the chance to ask stunt coordinator Alan Ng about Fox and Statham's big scene.

"Scott had the vision and told us his idea of creating a sexy, flirty, fun fight scene that also shows how skillful Megan is," Ng shared. "Jason was very involved with sharing ideas for movement and locks too. It worked out really well."

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Scott Waugh Talks Working With Sylvester Stallone:

During ComicBook.com's chat with Waugh, and we asked about Stallone's involvement in the latest installment, and whether or not he's taken a backseat.

"Well, if anyone knows Sly, his ability to take the backseat is completely incapable. He is such an incredible storyteller in his own right, and his resume will lean deeply into that," Waugh explained. "So I think Sly is such a wonderful collaborator and I think Jason [Statham] and myself especially, we always were respectful of him and asked for his opinions. Sly loves to be involved and I love for him to be involved because he has such a wealth of expertise. So it was super fun working with him."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Scott Waugh. Expend4bles is now playing in theaters.