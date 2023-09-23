Expendables 4, The Nun 2 Leading Worst Box Office Weekend of the Year

The Expendables 4 (a.k.a. Expend4bles) and The Nun II are neck-and-neck in the race to be named the highest-grossing movie during the lowest-grossing box office weekend of 2023 to date. The Expendables 4 is expected to earn about $8 million in its opening weekend, a franchise low, and The Nun II will gross around the same amount in its third weekend. While The Expendables 4 looks like a box office bomb right now, previous films in the series have made the bulk of their money in overseas markets, meaning there's still a strong chance it will make its $100 million budget back and then some. However, The Expendables 4 has received the series' most negative reception from critics and movie-goers, meaning it may be an uphill battle.

The box office total for all films this weekend is approximately $49 million, dipping lower than Super Bowl Weekend, the previous low-mark for the year when Magic Mike's Last Dance led a box office that only made $52.6 million. The box office may pick up next weekend, as Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Saw X, and Gareth Edwards' The Creator are all set to debut.

As for this weekend, A Haunting in Venice will land in third place in its second weekend. The Equalizer 3 will slide into fourth place, while Barbie continues to round out the top five in its 10th box office thanks to an IMAX boost. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.