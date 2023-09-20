Expendables 4 Director Scott Waugh Reveals Incredible Spider-Man Connection

The Expendables 4 AKA Expend4bles is being released in theaters this week, and it features franchise newcomers in front of and behind the camera. The fourth installment was helmed by Scott Waugh, who had a long history working in stunts before he started directing. Waugh has many credits to his name, including working on Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in 2002. However, that's not the stunt-man-turned-director's only connection to the Marvel hero. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Waugh about Expend4bles, and we brought up Spider-Man. Turns out, stunts are in Waugh's blood. His father, Fred Waugh, was the stunt double for Nicholas Hammond's Spider-Man back in 1977.

"I'm going to show you," Waugh teased when we brought up his history with Raimi's Spider-Man and asked it he'd ever want to direct a Marvel film. "Right here is Spider-Man," he said pointing to a big Spidey tattoo on his shoulder. "My father was the original Spider-Man in the TV show," Waugh shared. "So yes, I think I have comic book in my blood. I have the original Spider-Man suit from the TV show, and absolutely would be thrilled to be a part of, especially be a part of, a Spider-Man movie."

You can check out Waugh's tattoo below:

Who Stars In Expend4bles?

It's been over eight years since The Expendables 3 hit theatres, and fans of the franchise are eager to see the star-studded line-up of action stars return in the fourth movie. The previous Expendables movies featured an impressive line-up of big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more.

The upcoming fourth movie will see the return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture. They will be back alongside franchise newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Scott Waugh. Expend4bles hits theaters on September 22nd.