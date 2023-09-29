Expendables 4 Producer Les Weldon Addresses Expendables 5

The fourth Expendables film, Expend4bles, is now playing in theaters and it features the return of longtime franchise staples Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. The newest installment had the franchise's lowest opening weekend at the box office in addition to being the lowest rated on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a harsh 13% critics score. However, the audience score is much more forgiving and currently stands at 69%. Considering the movie has only made $15.5 million so far, there's a chance this could be the end of the franchise that started back in 2010. While Expend4bles director Scott Waugh did share some hopes for the future, producer Les Weldon told ComicBook.com that a fifth film would depend on the audience.

"You know what, and I got to be honest, and you're going to hate me for saying this, but I can't even think of the fifth one at the moment," Weldon told ComicBook.com shortly before Expend4bles hit theaters. "I can't decide on the fifth one. You and the fans out there, you're the ones who will decide if there will be a fifth one. If we've come back to what the fans want, if we've come back to that experience that they expect and that will put them in the theater, and they can have great time for two hours and they want another one, then that's it. Because less Weldon himself, I can't decide on that. Nobody can decide on that. Of course. It's the fans. It's the fans."

Will The Expendables Get a Women-Led Spinoff?

While The Expendables franchise may be coming to an end, we can't help but hold out for a women-fronted spinoff. Millennium Films' Jeffrey Greenstein revealed there had previously been discussions about the idea, so ComicBook.com asked Weldon if there was still a chance.

"I am not sure that there's been talk, lemme just put it that way," Weldon admitted. "It hasn't really moved any closer to fruition. And I tell you, scheduling these kind of movies is incredibly difficult. And even for us, it happened to be a little bit easier, whatever, 2008 to 2009 when we did the first one simply because we had an idea of the action stars we wanted to bring in, and they all were eager to jump in and participate."

He continued, "And it was almost something that the schedule just happened to fall in place. And then once you kick off something that big, you understand that other actors will make themselves available. Whereas if you are starting something from scratch, it becomes difficult to get everybody's schedule and commitments and whatnot. And this franchise has been, we've been very, very lucky that actors want to get on board and will rearrange their schedule to do it."

Expend4bles is now playing in theaters.