Expend4bles Director Scott Waugh Shares Expendables 5 Hopes

Expedn4bles hit theaters this weekend, but the fourth installment to the franchise is not having the same success as the films that came before. Not only did the film have the franchise's lowest opening weekend, but it's also the lowest rated on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a harsh 16% critics score. However, the audience score is much more forgiving and currently stands at 69%. The movie came in second to The Nun II in what ended up being the weakest weekend at the box office of the year. Expedn4bles only earned $8.3 million domestically, but some fans are holding out hope that this won't be the end of the franchise. In fact, director Scott Waugh would love to come back for a fifth installment. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the director shared his hopes for the franchise's future.

"First of all? Hell yes. I'd come back for a five," Waugh shared. "I had a blast. I considered it an honor to direct this kind of franchise." When asked if there are any actors he'd like to see in the franchise in the future, Waugh replied, "I do not have anyone in my mind, I like to service story first, so let's see what the story is and then we can look at the smorgasbord of cool talent that's out there and see who else we can have pluck in and put in. I think the tough part of the brand is we've kind of ran through the gamut."

Waugh continued, "Yes, we have ran through the entire gamut of '80s action stars. So I think that's where the brand's trying to elevate now with going to some of the newer stars."

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Scott Waugh Talks Working With Sylvester Stallone:

During ComicBook.com's chat with Waugh, and we asked about Stallone's involvement in the latest installment, and whether or not he's taken a backseat.

"Well, if anyone knows Sly, his ability to take the backseat is completely incapable. He is such an incredible storyteller in his own right, and his resume will lean deeply into that," Waugh explained. "So I think Sly is such a wonderful collaborator and I think Jason [Statham] and myself especially, we always were respectful of him and asked for his opinions. Sly loves to be involved and I love for him to be involved because he has such a wealth of expertise. So it was super fun working with him."

Who Stars In Expend4bles?

The previous Expendables movies featured an impressive line-up of big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more.

The fourth movie sees the return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture. They are back alongside franchise newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

Expend4bles is now playing in theaters.