Ezra Miller and Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dali in Daliland First Look Released

Both Justice League star Ezra Miller and Iron Man 3 villain Ben Kingsley will play Salvador Dalí in the upcoming biopic Dalíland, the first official preview images from which have just been released. In the film, Kingsley plays Dalí for most of the runtime, with Miller playing a younger (and less spectacularly-mustached) version of the artist in flashback sequences. The first handful of images from the film have debuted at Vanity Fair ahead of the movie's world premiere next month.

Dalíland is one of a number of upcoming projects from Miller, who has been the center of tabloid attention in recent months after being accused of numerous crimes. The actor recently said that they plan to seek mental health treatment ahead of the release of The Flash for Warner Bros. Kingsley, meanwhile, is set to appear on Wonder Man, reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe character from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"We share scenes, but we don't actually interact," Kingsley told Vanity Fair. "I found that he was completely immersed in the process of young Dalí, surrendering his soul for life to another. There is a scene where he speaks and I mouth his words as a recollection."

You can see a couple of the images below. There are more at the Vanity Fair link above.

Dalíland centers on the marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala, as told through from perspective of a young assistant named James. The approach was inspired by The Great Gatsby, as director Mary Harron compared Christopher Briney's role to that of Nick Carraway.

"We started looking at Dali in the 1970s, the older Dali, with flashbacks to the younger Dali [played by Ezra Miller], which are rendered like an old movie. That format really excited me," Harron said recently. "Ezra had like three days between finishing Fantastic Beasts and starting The Flash, and insisted on coming and doing our film. The story is all played out through this kind of Nick Carraway figure [Christopher Briney], who comes into Dali's life as an assistant and sees it all."

Dalíland holds its world premiere on September 17th as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 8th until September 18th.

"We're excited to premiere Mary Harron's Dalíland as this year's Closing Night film," said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF in a statement. "We couldn't be prouder that Harron is a Canadian who has taken her singular explorations of iconic eccentrics to the world stage. In portraying the wild relationship between Salvador Dalí and his partner, Gala, Harron continues to keep moviegoing interesting and engaging."