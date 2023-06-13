Ezra Miller Makes Rare Public Appearance on The Flash Red Carpet

The Flash movie is close to finally debuting in theaters, bringing a years-long saga of behind-the-scenes production to fruition. At the center of the film is Ezra Miller, who is returning to their role as Barry Allen / The Flash once again, and whose involvement in the saga has been speculated about amid ongoing controversies, including multiple arrests and allegations of physical assault. Miller confirmed in August of last year that they would be seeking mental health treatment as a result of the ordeal, and reports had indicated that they would not do much press for The Flash when the time comes.

On Monday night, Miller made a rare appearance as part of The Flash's press tour, showing up at the film's premiere in Los Angeles. You can check out a photo of Miller at the premiere below.

(Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)

Will Ezra Miller be recast as The Flash?

Miller's tenure as The Flash has already been the subject of a lot of speculation, especially amid the actor's real-life controversies and recent court case. Reports have conflicted regarding whether or not Warner Bros. Discovery wants to keep Miller in the role going forward after the release of this summer's The Flash movie, and Gunn and Safran have indicated that that decision will be made at a later date.

"The Flash was f-cking amazing," Gunn previously revealed. "It's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it."

What is The Flash movie about?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

"The studio wanted to tell the story and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story," Muschietti recently told reporters. "It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea."

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening," Muschietti added. "In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.