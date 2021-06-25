F9 Star Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reacts To Viral Fast & Furious Highway Sign

✖

With the release of F9 in theaters this past weekend, the Fast & Furious frenzy has begun around the country and things are getting... Ludacris. A highway sign set up by the Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for drivers following the release of F9: "Driving Fast And Furious? That's Ludacris." The sign was captured by someone passing it and has since gone viral online, making its way Ludacris himself, in addition to F9 star and Fast & Furious newcomer John Cena. The cast members have posted the image on their own social media accounts now, with Chris "Ludacris" Bridges commenting on his name being used!

"Virginia I Love You Back!," Bridges wrote on Instagram. "Can’t Believe this is real. Should this sh-t be on every highway? 😂 #f9 #nowthatsludicrous." Bridges seems to be having fun with the F9 release, as does the Fast Saga's official Instagram account which commented on the photo to say that the entire world is catching the Fast craze right now.

Bridges posted the photo to Instagram on Tuesday. Check it out in the post below!

Ahead of the release of F9, Bridges teamed up with ComicBook.com alongside his F9 director Justin Lin to surprise some fans of the franchise over Zoom. The video of Fast fans meeting the cast and director can be seen in the video above or watched on the official ComicBook.com YouTube channel! "I guarantee you, in order to make something so thought-provoking, so emotional roller coaster worthy, of course we had to be uncomfortable shooting it," Bridges told a fan in the fun surprise video.

F9 is now playing in theaters. It is the ninth film in the main Fast saga but 10th overall when counting the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff film. It returns Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and director Justin Lin to the franchise. For screenings in IMAX, Universal has attached a special preview of Jurassic World: Dominion ahead of the movie.

