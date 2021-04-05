Godzilla vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard Teases Plans for Face/Off Sequel

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard should be having a good week. His film opened at the top of the box office with the highest debut gross of any film opening during the pandemic, even as the movie premiering simultaneously on HBO Max. Deadline asked Wingard in an interview about what's next for him. That prompted Wingard to discuss Face/Off 2, which he's attached to direct. The film follows up on the original 1997 John Woo film starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. The film was a success at the box office. Even so, it's taken on a cult-like status with fans due to its over-the-top plot, where the two leads swap faces.

"I'm going to do the next available thing, quickly, Wingard says. "Maybe that's Face/Off 2. When I look at Face/Off, some people have said if you are going to follow that film, it's about the operation, a sci-fi gimmick. To me, that's now what it is. It's part of it and is what makes it so unique and fun. But the story is really about the characters. Sean Archer and Castor Troy. The film is a follow-up to their story, and what it entails."

That fits with some of Wingard's previous comments. He's said in the past that he hopes to get Travolta and Cage back for the sequel.

"Some people just assume when I say that that it just means it takes place in the world of Face/Off," Wingard told Showbiz CheatSheet in March. "To me, Face/Off isn't about a procedure or anything like that. It's not about the world that the characters exist in. It's about Sean Archer and it's about Castor Troy. That's what this movie is about. It's the continuation of that story. It's hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga."

Face/Off was Woo's Hollywood debut. The story followed an FBI agent, Sean Archer, who survived an attempt on his life by a terrorist, Castor Troy, though his son died in the attack. Years later, Archer catches Troy and learns that he's set a bomb to go off in Los Angeles within the next few days. After Troy falls into a coma, Archer agrees to undergo a surgical procedure that will swap his and Troy's face, allowing him to infiltrate Troy's terrorist network. The film received positive reviews and earned $245.7 million at the box office.

Paramount Pictures announced plans for the sequel 2019. Report of Wingard's involvement first surfaced in February 2021. David Permut is the film's executive producer. Neal Moritz is producing, and Oren Uziel is writing the script.

Are you excited about the Face/Off sequel? Let us know in the comments.

Godzilla vs. Kong is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.