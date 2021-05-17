Face/Off Star Addresses If They're Part of the Sequel

✖

When reports first emerged that a new Face/Off was being developed from Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard and The Guest writer Simon Barrett, most fans assumed it would be a reimagining of the original film, only for Wingard to later clarify he hoped to get original stars Nicolas Cage and John Travolta to return. If fans are hoping to get confirmation that more figures from the original action film would reprise their roles, it sounds as though you'll have to wait patiently, as Joan Allen was unaware of the follow-up entirely until recently. As we wait for updates on Allen possibly returning for the new film, fans can see her in Lisey's Story, which debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

"I don't know. Actually, you're informing me. I actually hadn't heard that, so I'll have to look into that," Allen revealed to ComicBook.com when asked about a return for the new film during a recent interview in support of Lisey's Story.

The actress isn't ruling out a return, as she confirmed about the filmmakers approaching her regarding the opportunity, "Give me a call."

The original Face/Off saw Travolta's Sean Archer utilizing plastic surgery advances to literally swap faces with Cage's Castor Troy in hopes of securing information from a confidant, only for Troy to break free and infiltrate Archer's family, including the deception of Allen's Eve Archer.

Rather than replicating a similar formula, this new film is set to continue the adventures of Archer and Troy's rivalry.

“Some people just assume when I say that that it just means it takes place in the world of Face/Off,” Wingard revealed to Showbiz CheatSheet. “To me, Face/Off isn’t about a procedure or anything like that. It’s not about the world that the characters exist in. It’s about Sean Archer and it’s about Castor Troy. That’s what this movie is about. It’s the continuation of that story. It’s hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga.”

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Stay tuned for updates on details about the new Face/Off. Lisey's Story debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

