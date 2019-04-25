Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Insists He Has a Better Ass Than Chris Evans

✖

One of the most talked about moments from Avengers: Endgame was the sequence where the team goes back to the events of 2012's The Avengers, forcing Chris Evans' Captain Americato fight himself, later commenting about the look of his rear-end in his old costume. "America's ass" remains a meme and with Evans now retired from the MCU (or is he?) and with Anthony Mackie seemingly inheriting the title of Captain America and taking it on in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+ it begs the question: Does Mackie also inherit the title of America's Ass? Luckily for all of us the actor has addressed this in a new interview.

"Chris and I laugh and joke about it all the time, I have a much better ass than Chris Evans," Mackie said while speaking with KFC Radio. "So one day we're gonna do the biking shorts test, or the compression shorts test, and we're gonna have everybody choose, which is America's ass...I think it's gonna be 50/50 split. Some people like their pizza lightly toasted, some people like a little bit of char on their pizza, you know what I'm saying? So it's all about how you like your buns cooked."

With @ChrisEvans returning to the MCU, the only fair way to decide who will be the next Captain American is a good ole' fashion American Ass-Off against @AnthonyMackie! Who do you think will win? pic.twitter.com/8fYhRlbqF5 — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) January 14, 2021

Endgame scribe Christopher Markus previously revealed that the extended life of the "America's Ass" joke wasn't in the original script, and that originally only Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) were involved in the joke.

"It sort of grew on its own," Markus said. "The first thing that was there was Tony looking at Cap's terrible Avengers outfit and going, 'That suit does nothing for your ass.' That stood on its own for a while, and then Ant-Man was added to the scene, and he said, 'I think that's America's ass.' And that was the joke for a while."

That's when Markus' writing partner Stephen McFeely added the team decided to Evans into the joke during reshoots sometime after principal photography had already wrapped.

"We redid the Cap on Cap fight, the ending of it, and that helped us tremendously," McFeely continued. "And then we needed to get out of that scene a little differently, and there [2012 Cap] was, slumped on the ground with his butt in the air."

Avengers: Endgame, and all fifty four shots of America's Ass, is now streaming on Disney+ with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering in March.