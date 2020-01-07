Marvel Fan Compiles Every Shot Of America’s Ass In Avengers: Endgame

Never let it be said that Marvel fans aren’t obsessive. Down to the most minute details, they’re willing to dig through the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe for answers and theories to questions that haven’t even been asked yet. This behavior isn’t limited just to discussion and speculation, but in digging deep with the jokes of the MCU. Among the most memorable gags from last year’s Avengers: Endgame was when Chris Evans‘ Captain Americagets a look at his own rear-end thanks to time travel, repeating a gag from Ant-Man and remarking “That is America’s ass.” One intrepid fan took it upon themselves to see just how much of “America’s Ass” actually made it into the three hour movie, compiling every shot of it in a collage.

Posted on the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the image was put together by /u/isaidwhatisaidok, and features every instance of a shot featuring Captain America’s “full backside.” The user revealed that in total there are “54 shots of Steve’s butt in the movie” which amounts to a shot of America’s ass every 3.37 minutes. As expected the sequence in the movie with the most shots of America’s Ass is the Cap vs Cap fight sequence in Avengers Tower, with the most difficult scene to find every shot being his fight with Thanos in the third act. Check out their hard work below!

Endgame scribe Christopher Markus previously revealed that the extended life of the joke wasn’t in the original script, and that originally only Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) were involved in the joke.

“It sort of grew on its own,” Markus said. “The first thing that was there was Tony looking at Cap’s terrible Avengers outfit and going, ‘That suit does nothing for your ass.’ That stood on its own for a while, and then Ant-Man was added to the scene, and he said, ‘I think that’s America’s ass.’ And that was the joke for a while.”

That’s when Markus’ writing partner Stephen McFeely added the team decided to Evans into the joke during reshoots sometime after principal photography had already wrapped. “

We redid the Cap on Cap fight, the ending of it, and that helped us tremendously,” McFeely continued. “And then we needed to get out of that scene a little differently, and there [2012 Cap] was, slumped on the ground with his butt in the air.”

Avengers: Endgame, and all fifty four shots of America’s Ass, is now streaming on Disney+.