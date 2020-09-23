This Fan-Made Spider-Man: Sinister Six Poster Is Perfection

✖

Fan favorite concept artist Jackson Caspersz has taken his designs for Spider-Man and his many villains that he's revealed over the past few months and given them a proper poster that we didn't know we needed for a Sinister Six movie. Featured in the image below is not only an upgraded version of Tom Holland's Iron Spider suit but Michael Mando as Scorpion (upgraded from Spider-Man: Homecoming), Aaron Paul as Electro, John Cena as Sandman, Jason Momoa as Kraven the Hunter, Javier Bardem as Doctor Octopus, and Matthew McConaughey as Green Goblin. Check it out along with the individual designs for the characters below!

Marvel Studios has seemingly been setting up an eventual Sinister Six for the big screen as the post-credit scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming planted that seed. Series producer Amy Pascal even teased as much after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, telling ComicBook.com "There may be something that happens with that."

As many fans know, Sony Pictures previously attempted a Sinister Six movie as a tie-in to the Andrew Garfield version of Spider-Man with Daredevil and The Cabin in the Woods' Drew Goddard tapped to write and direct. The film got far enough into the pipeline that it was given a November 11, 2016 release date and the director began reaching out to talent to fill out the villainous roles in the feature. As we now know, that didn't happen, but Goddard has been open about his take in the past and like the poster above, we still need it.

“My vision of that movie was a summer annual," Goddard told io9 in 2015. "So you didn’t have to worry about continuity. It was just, ‘We take Peter, put him on an adventure, we put him back in his life.’ I intentionally wanted a movie that didn’t have to worry about mythology and continuity. It was important to me to make a movie that could stand on its own. So the good news is, you know, [laughs], it slots in very well to any plan anybody ever wants. We just need to let a couple years go by, I think.”

The Marvel Studios version of Spider-Man already has a host of potential villains that could form the super group including Vulture (Michael Keaton), Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), Tinkerer (Michael Chernus), Scorpion (Michael Mando), and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), which doesn't even include characters like Venom, Morbius, or Donald Glover's Aaron Davis. We'll keep you posted should the group assemble to take on the web head.