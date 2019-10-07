Spider-Man: Far From Home Producer Teases Sinister Six Coming to the MCU

If the Spider-Man: Far From Home home media release is any indication, a future with the Sinister Six could still be in the works. During a featurette discussing the villains Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has battled in his two Marvel Cinematic Universe solo outings, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal made sure to point out most of the villains have been part of the Sinister Six at one point or another in the comics. As she was talking, the featurette showed clips of the plethora of baddies introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming plus Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio from Far From Home.

“These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” Pascal says. “There may be something that happens with that.” At one point, Sony had commissioned a Sinister Six script from former Daredevil bossman Drew Goddard, one in which the studio was reportedly very impressed with.

As recently as December, Pascal confirmed she was still on board with producing the movie as soon as Goddard was available to sign on board and direct. “I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

In Homecoming, fans were introduced to Vulture (Michael Keaton), Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), Tinkerer (Michael Chernus), and Scorpion (Michael Mando). Then, of course, Gyllenhall’s Mysterio would make it five total villains, though many fans might suggest Tinkerer is too small of a villain to include in the iconic villain team-up. If that’s the case, some other major Spidey villains that have yet to appear in the MCU include Doc Ock, Rhino, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, and the real Sandman amongst others should Marvel and Sony to choose to use any of them.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally and on physical home media wherever movies are sold. Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release July 16, 2021.

Who else do you think will be joining the live-action version of the Sinister Six? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!