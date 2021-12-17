Fandango Reveals Spider-Man No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version New Footage Runtime





Spider-Man: No Way Home "The More Fun Stuff Version" has revealed how much extra footage is in the movie. Fandango told fans that they can expect 11 minutes of new scenes in the Marvel smash hit. On Twitter, they hyped fans up for the re-release on September 2. Earlier this year, Sony announced that they would be putting No Way Home back into theaters with some extra content. As Summer ends and movie houses transition, there will be a crowd that wants to relive the excitement of seeing all three live-action Spider-Men together again. Phase 4 of the Marvel Studios movies have been discussed a lot in the past year, but no one would argue that the Spidey movie wasn't carrying some weight for the franchise. Due to Marvel's partnership with Sony, they haven't said anything about Tom Holland's wall-crawler since things ended in No Way Home. Similarly, any reveals about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men have been kept under wraps as well. All of that uncertainty isn't going to stop the true believers from checking out this extended footage when it hits theaters.

"Fandango can exclusively reveal that the re-release of #SpiderManNoWayHome will feature 11 minutes of new footage when it arrives in theaters on September 2," they tweeted. "Tickets go on sale this Tuesday. What an AMAZING way to end your summer!"

In an interview with Den of Geek, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo agreed with a lot of fans when he said that Spider-man: No Way Home was his favorite Phase 4 movie.

"I thought No Way Home was unbelievable. It was fantastic," Russo explained. "I thought it was pitch-perfect. It was one of the best times I've had in the movie theater in a long time, and it was nice not being involved. As a film geek, I could just go sit in a theater and be surprised and laugh and cry with everyone else in the movie theater."

Marvel previously dropped their description: "With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

