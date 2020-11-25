Fandango Launches Huge Black Friday Sale With Comic Book Movies Front and Center

Earlier today, Fandango launched their Black Friday sale, giving audiences a chance to lock in discounts on digital movies ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, so that those of us not traveling due to the pandemic have an opportunity to line up a shared viewing experience with family and friends for after the turkey. The sale covers family and holiday favorites, as well as TV series, and of course some of the biggest recent blockbusters — many of which are superhero movies. Big names include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Joker, Bloodshot, Man of Steel, and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

The sale, which is marketed as “leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” will take place at FandangoNOW as well as Vudu, its sister company formerly owned by Walmart. According to a statement from the company, the transactional, on-demand streaming services (read: where you pay per movie, rather than for the service) are currently featuring their largest movie and TV sale ever, featuring more than 175 movie bundle deals and over a thousand recent hits and beloved classics, many of which cannot be found on subscription streaming services.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(That’s what we always talk about when we get excited about video stores and physical media, too.)

“We’re thrilled to launch our biggest home entertainment sale ever, as Thanksgiving week makes for a great time to stock up on classics and contemporary favorites for the holidays,” said Fandango EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela. “FandangoNOW and Vudu will continue to host new offers throughout the week to help fans find holiday viewing deals with our comprehensive collection of movies and TV shows, many available in 4K UHD.”

Fans who purchase one of a selection of special bundles on Vudu or FandangoNOW during Fandango’s Thanksgiving Week sale can earn a $2.00 promo code per bundle, to use toward any titles in the month of December, once the code is delivered on or around December 5th.

Per the press release, Fandango’s Thanksgiving Week sale encompasses:

Over 175 movie bundles, featuring complete film collections of popular franchises, available for 25 percent off, including the Harry Potter eight-film collection, Twilight: The Complete Saga, The Hunger Games franchise, the Jurassic Park five-film collection and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Over 120 new movies available to buy for $9.99 each, including Trolls World Tour, Antebellum, Birds of Prey and After We Collided.

Over 200 fan favorites and award-winning titles available to buy for $7.99 each, including Knives Out, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, The Lego Movie, Bloodshot, Pulp Fiction, Minions, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sing, Jumanji: The Next Level, Jaws and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Over 240 perennial favorites available to buy for $6.99 each, including Hot Tub Time Machine, Legally Blonde, Man of Steel, RBG, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Booksmart, Miss Juneteenth, and Batman Begins.

Over 350 collectible movies available to buy for $5.00 each, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Dirty Dancing, Stripes, Catch Me If You Can, Reservoir Dogs, and Gemini Man.

Many TV seasons available to buy for under $10.00 each, including seasons from The Walking Dead, Friends, Supernatural, Battlestar Galactica, Below Deck Mediterranean, Ray Donovan and The Wire.

More information about Fandango’s Thanksgiving Week, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can be found on the Fandango blog here.

The sale is going through Monday, November 30. You can shop the sale right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.