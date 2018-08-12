New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Photos Give First Look at Baby Nifflers

The world of Fantastic Beasts is about to get a lot more cuddly.

Entertainment Weekly recently released a new photo for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which shows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) watching over a baby version of a Niffler. You can check it out below.

Fans fell in love with the original Niffler – and his penchant for stealing coins and other shiny objects – in the original Fantastic Beasts film. The Crimes of Grindelwald will show that the adorable creature can come in more color schemes, and that the babies will be “wreaking havoc” for Newt.

The film also shared a piece of concept art for the baby Niffler, which you can check out below.

Even with the film showcasing even more adorable Nifflers, it sounds like The Crimes of Grindelwald will take things into a slightly darker territory. Newt and company will be canvassing around Paris, in an attempt to vanquish dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

“What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing,” Redmayne said in a previous interview. “He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.”

“When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner,” Redmayne explained.

Newt and his friends from the first film (including Katherine Watson’s Tina, Dan Fogler’s Jacob, and Alison Sudol’s Queenie) must stop Grindelwald’s rise in Europe.

The new movie also brings back Ezra Miller as Credence, a teenager who suppressed his magical powers to the point that he became an Obscurus, a dangerous parasite that was unleashed on New York. Johnny Depp also returns as Grindelwald, a powerful wizard with a complicated relationship with Dumbledore

New cast members include Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange (a former love interest of Newt’s) and Callum Turner as Newt’s brother Theseus. Brontis Jodorowsky will play Nicolas Flamel, who was mentioned in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as creating and holding a Philospher’s Stone that granted immortality.

Are you excited to see baby Nifflers in The Crimes of Grindelwald? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on November 16th.