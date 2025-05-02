Jurassic World Rebirth Confirms the Name of Its Deadly New Dinosaur

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to bring a brand-new dinosaur into the franchise’s next adventure, with the dino’s name being a fittingly menacing one. The news of the new dinosaur’s name was revealed by Empire Magazine on the publication’s Instagram, with the dinosaur known as the Distortus Rex. A shadowy look at the dino’s design was also included as part of the post, which teases May’s print issue of Empire covering Rebirth. Jurassic World Rebirth is reportedly set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, with the dinosaur population that was freed upon the world unable to survive in the bulk of modern Earth’s environment, and concentrating themselves in a select few locations.

Rebirth follows a group of mercenaries led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) who embark on an expedition to an island location teeming with dinosaurs to retrieve samples of their DNA, which could help perfect a revolutionary new pharmaceutical drug. However, the team finds themselves stranded in the dino-filled location alongside a shipwrecked family, forcing them to try to navigate out of the location alive.

From the look of the Distortus Rex, the creature’s appearance more closely resembles that of a classic Japanese kaiju than a traditional dinosaur. However, throwing new dinosaur surprises at audiences has been the calling card of the Jurassic Park franchise for over 30 years. Indeed, the Jurassic World movies in particular have really made an effort to capitalize on new dinosaurs.

From the start, the Jurassic World movies have brought at least one new dinosaur into the franchise with each installment. 2015’s Jurassic World started the Jurassic Park franchise’s revival by introducing the fearsome Indominus Rex, a hybrid dinosaur created from various different dinosaur carnivores. 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brought in a new dinosaur of its own with the Indoraptor, while 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion brought in the Gigantosaurus as its dinosaur final boss. With the Distortus Rex, Rebirth is very much continuing what has become an ongoing tradition in the Jurassic World movies.

Even going back to the original Jurassic Park trilogy, each movie has delivered many amazing and scary new dinosaurs, like the Spinosaurus in Jurassic Park III and the brief glimpse at the Pteranodons in The Lost World: Jurassic Park that was later paid off in Jurassic Park III. Ultimately, the fact that there is such an abundance of dinosaurs in the fossil record creates a virtually unlimited supply of dinosaurs for the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies to work into the equation. That also lends itself very well to merchandising, which has long been a key pillar of the popularity and success of the Jurassic Park franchise in all forms of media.

The backstory of the Distortus Rex has not been shown in much detail yet, though it seems likely that it is more in the vein of the Indominus Rex as a dinosaur created through further genetic experimentation. In any case, the Distortus Rex seems likely to be positioned in much the same way as the Spinosaurus, Indominus Rex, and Indoraptor previously were as being the prehistoric big bad of Jurassic World Rebirth, and hopefully, the Distortus Rex debuts with the same memorable impact as its predecessors when the movie hits theaters.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2nd.