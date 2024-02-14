Does the New The Fantastic Four Cast Art Confirm the Film's Time Period?

The Fantastic Four revealed its cast today and now fans are wondering if the Marvel Studios movie is set in the 1960s. A lot of Marvel fans probably weren't expecting to get the full Fantastic Four cast mid-way through Valentine's Day but now the audience knows that these actors will be playing Marvel's "First Family." Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) is Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will be Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) brings some fire to Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach hopes to endear audiences to Ben Grimm/The Thing again.

All of these actors are wonderful choices. (Albeit choices that have been reportedly circulating for a while now…) however, the styling in the concept art that Marvel Studios released might be more interesting than the casting. Drawn by Marvel concept artist, Wesley Burt, The Fantastic Four are in their living room. The first thing that catches your eye is their costumes. In a lot of the cinematic depictions of this Marvel team, the characters ditch the white detailing on their suits except for their main logo. Here, the white boots are the first tell that there's something going on here.

The Fantastic Four Take It Back To The 60s

I just researched cover of The Thing’s Life Magazine. Its from Dec 1963, looks like we’re going back in time! Awesome pic.twitter.com/SKeHohUTHW — Donovan Strain (@DonovanStrain) February 14, 2024

It's not just the art style here, there's a lightness to The Fantastic Four that echoes through the image. From the almost quaint box of chocolates in Sue's lap to Ben's rugby jersey, the whole image drips that sort of mid century charm. (Freaking H.E.R.B.I.E. is in this film.) There's a picture of an astronaut on the wall, so we're probably near the space race. But, unlike a lot of the MCU's interiors, there's a more down to earth feel here. Honestly, when looking at this piece of art, it almost looks as though Reed and Sue have on sweaters with their logo on it instead of their actual super suits.

However, in this image there might be the biggest hints that we're in the 60s of all. Wow Ben Grimm sits in that chair he's reading what probably is an issue of LIFE Magazine. One of the most instantly -associated pieces of pop culture from that decade. One Comicbook.com fan pointed out the individual image it might be based on to Chris Killian. Donovan strain gestures towards December 1963's issue with President Lyndon B Johnson on the cover. When you put the two side-by-side, it's hard to ignore the similarities

The Fantastic Four Has Been Teasing "Something Different"

Of course, we also have to discuss that logo change. While the original fantastic for a logo announced by Marvel Studios had black holes forming the shape of the number, this one takes a decidedly more retro approach. (Note the similarities to Disneyland's old branding as well with the Marvel on top of it.) Everything about this announcement and what we know so far points to the 60s as the time period. The Fantastic Four's director Matt Shakman talked to Collider about how this movie was like "unlike anything you've seen at Marvel." Well, the 1960s period piece would fit the bill.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman told Collider. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman also mentioned of the pre-production process. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

Do you think The Fantastic Four is set in the 60s? Let us know down in the comments!