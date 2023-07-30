Adam Driver Reportedly Passed On Marvel's Fantastic Four Role

Earlier this month, the actor's guild SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike, which means actors are currently on the picket lines calling for better residuals and much more. Not only have most film and television productions halted due to the strike, but actors can't promote their films, and casting for future projects is currently on hold. Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting news of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie for quite some time, but you shouldn't expect to learn who is playing the core four until the strike is over. There have been many rumors over the last couple of years, but it remains one of the biggest question marks of the franchise. For a while, there have been rumors that Star Wars sequel alum Adam Driver would be playing the MCU's Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, but a recent report claims the actor passed on the role.

According to The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, Driver passed on Fantastic Four early in the casting process. "This contradicts some stuff some we've put out there in the past, but...this comes from someone apparently working on the Fantastic Four movie," Sneider said in their latest episode (via ComingSoon). "They said that Adam Driver was never really engaged in this. They sent Adam Driver the script a while back and he said that he couldn't connect with the character on the page, and he passed very early on."

Which Actors Are Rumored To Star in Fantastic Four?

There have been many names mentioned for the upcoming Fantastic Four film, which is expected to be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. For a long time, fans have suggested real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, but it doesn't look like Kransinski will be playing the role again and Blunt has expressed disinterest in joining the MCU.

Rumors have included stars such as Stranger Things Season 4 breakout, Joseph Quinn, as Human Torch as well as You star Penn Badgley as Mr. Fantastic. Other names include DCEU and Barbie star Margot Robbie as Sue Storm, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer as Sue Storm, and even That '70s Show alum Mila Kunis as a gender-swapped The Thing. The list goes on and on, and yet no names have been confirmed for the film. Another actor that has popped up in the rumor mill is Vanessa Kirby, who recently spoke to ComicBook.com about possibly playing Sue Storm during an interview for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

"It would be an honor," Kirby shared. That doesn't tell us much, but it isn't a denial or an outright claim of ignorance, and it does suggest she'd be game to play Sue Storm if the opportunity arose.

