Fantastic Four Director Tim Story Reveals Secret Origin of Controversial Galactus Design

Back in the early 2000s, Marvel and 20th Century Fox released two films based on their iconic characters, The Fantastic Four, and they were met with mixed reactions. Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer were both directed by Tim Story, and he definitely made some choices with the latter of the two. One of those choices is actually talked about and poked fun at a lot by fans, and it happens to be Galactus' design. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently got the chance to chat with the director for his new film, The Blackening, and he revealed the secret origin of Galactus' controversial design.

"Absolutely not. But I do not have any problem with going on record at the time," Story revealed when answering if the design was the best interpretation for the character. "The ones in charge were afraid of what that could be because, you have to remember, even Marvel has gone through quite cleverly and successfully introduced us to superheroes being in space, and at the time that was never dealt with. So as a being from space, there were those in charge who weren't ready for what that could be. And, so, you know, that's not the interpretation it should have been. But coming up, there will be some good stuff."

The Fantastic Four Are Going to Be Very Important in the MCU Going Forward

Even though updates on The Fantastic Four reboot have been few and far between, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed they will be an important part of the franchise going forward and that updates will be coming sooner rather than later. Based on his comments, we can likely expect the nature of the characters and their influence to span multiple entries in the overall mythology of the franchise.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

The Fantastic Four movie is expected to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

