Fast and Furious 11 Adds The Flash and Cloverfield Writers

Two new writers are getting behind the wheel for the 11th and final installment in the Fast & Furious saga. Universal Pictures has tapped Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, DC's The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox, Mortal Kombat) to pen the Fast & Furious finale, which follows this summer's Fast X from first-time franchise director Louis Leterrier (Transporter 2, Marvel's The Incredible Hulk). Last week, it was reported that Leterrier would return to direct the untitled Fast & Furious 11, a companion to X as the second part of a two-part franchise finale.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, the first-time duo of Hodson and Uziel share office space and saw the next Fast & Furious sequel as the "perfect project" to write together.

In 2015, Hodson joined a Transformers franchise writers' room to develop sequels and spin-offs for Paramount, under which she scripted 2018's Bumblebee. Hodson's credits include DC's Suicide Squad spin-off Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, the since-scrapped Batgirl movie once planned as an HBO Max Original movie, and an unproduced script for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off that would have starred Margot Robbie at Disney. Most recently, Hodson joined James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios brain trust to expand the new DC Universe alongside fellow writers Drew Goddard (Cloverfield), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), Christal Henry (HBO's Watchmen), and comics writer Tom King (Batman/Catwoman).

Uziel is best known for writing the fan film Mortal Kombat: Rebirth and the follow-up web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy, eventually serving as story writer on Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's 2021 Mortal Kombat movie. Uziel's spec script titled God Particle was reworked into 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox, an extension of the Cloverfield Universe that streamed on Netflix. Uziel also scripted the action-horror Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and Paramount's hit action-comedy The Lost City that teamed Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Fast X stars returning franchise cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, John Cena, and Charlize Theron. Newcomers include Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), and Rita Moreno (West Side Story). Fast X opens only in theaters May 19th. Universal has not yet dated Fast & Furious 11.