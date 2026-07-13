The Russos’ Avengers: Doomsday “Phase Zero” Comments Have MCU Fans in Revolt: “Marvel Never Learns”

Back in June, Avengers: Doomsday directors Anthony and Joe Russo had Marvel fans on high alert. A panel with the two filmmakers was confirmed for SXSW London, with a tease of something special. Still reeling from the absence of the trailer for Marvel Studios’ next big team-up movie, Marvel fans waited anxiously, only for the big surprise to be a Doctor Doom-themed takeover of a local coffee bar. The Russos did spend plenty of time at their actual panel, though, offering a tease for what was to come in Avengers: Doomsday, due out in theaters this December.

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One of the few teases they offered at the time, though, was referring to the new Avengers: Doomsday as “Phase Zero” of the MCU, highlighting that the film “is starting over from scratch. We want to make sure everybody feels like this isn’t leaning on anything from the past.” This month-old quote has begun to recirculate online, for reasons only known to Doom, and with a few weeks since it was first said and the antsiness of waiting on that Avengers: Doomsday trailer in mind, Marvel fans are not being quite as forgiving about it compared to the first time around.

Marvel Fans Roast Avengers: Doomsday Directors

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The context behind this quote about Doomsday being “Phase Zero” is that Joe Russo was asked once again about the potential relationship between Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom and his original MCU character, Iron Man. Though there’s been no word about how this will be addressed, the filmmakers have long been tight-lipped about it, emphasizing that waiting to see how it is handled in the movie should be fans’ priority. That said, his insistence that the film “isn’t leaning on anything from the past” has rubbed Marvel fans the wrong way.

“Joe Russo trying to look us dead in the eyes and say ‘we’re not leaning on anything from the past’ while literally casting Robert Downey Jr. to play the main villain is a level of gaslighting that deserves an Academy Award,” one fan wrote.

cap. they’ll still shove a cheap Iron Man daddy issue into doom just for easy nostalgia bait. marvel never learns — cisto (@cissnoir) July 13, 2026

“But isn’t the whole movie about the past information and all the past characters??” Another added, posting a gif of a confused kid alongside their caption. “You have the old X-Men, Avengers, and old Fox characters coming back, but it’s not about the past.”

cap. they’ll still shove a cheap Iron Man daddy issue into doom just for easy nostalgia bait. marvel never learns — cisto (@cissnoir) July 13, 2026

To their credit, Marvel fans aren’t wrong to point out what seems like inherent hypocrisy in these statements. Avengers: Doomsday is not only leaning on the past of the MCU by bringing in RDJ as a brand new character, but also seeing Chris Evans return as Captain America, and that’s in addition to the return of the FOX X-Men Universe, bringing back some actors to roles they haven’t played in over ten years.

On the flip side, however, Russo’s framing of Avengers: Doomsday as “Phase Zero” isn’t wrong either. Though the film is building on all these movies that came before it and is acting as a sequel to a slew of other storylines in the larger MCU, it’s also built on decades of comic book lore and history, which itself has a history of remixing and revising to surprise the audience.

To that end, the film is a distinct new beginning for them as the directors and Downey as the actor because they cannot lean on his performance from previous movies to be the foundation for the new film. There’s also the plot of the movie itself, which seems to be about various universes colliding in incursions, forcing these heroes to team up in new ways.

So, yes, even if it’s “leaning on the past” in terms of bringing in familiar faces, the story of Avengers: Doomsday is poised to be one that the MCU has never done before, and one that has to make a name for itself beyond simply getting the band back together from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.