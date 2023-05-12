Fast X: Major Post-Credit Cameo Confirmed for New Movie

Major spoilers for Fast X have made their way online ahead of the movie's global release next week. Fans of the Vin Diesel-led franchise may find themselves curious to know this tantalizing news, but we should reiterate that this is a major spoiler for The Fast and the Furious franchise on the whole. Now, after the Fast X world premiere took place in Rome today, TheWrap brings word on the film's secretive post-credit sequence, which was allegedly shot a few weeks ago. According to the trade, none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears in that scene, reprising his role of Luke Hobbs.

The outlet offered no further context about what the scene offers, but we can only assume that it's a tease for the inevitable next chapter in the series. Longtime fans of the series will know that Johnson and Vin Diesel previously had a major falling out, resulting in the former no longer appearing in the mainline movies in the series and instead kickstarting a spinoff series, Hobbs & Shaw. As recent as December of 2021 Johnson was clear that he wouldn't be back for Fast X:

"I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson said. "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

Time apparently heals all wounds.

Fast X was previously announced to be the final film in the franchise, but was later expanded into a two-part story. Vin Diesle has apparently realized his ambitions are even bigger than that however, confirming on the red carpet that Fast X will start a new trilogy of movies that conclude the franchise. Johnson's inclusion in a post-credit scene seems to indicate that he will return to the main cast for Fast X Part 2, or whatever it ends up being called.

Directed by Louis Leterrier the Fast X cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren as "Queenie" Shaw and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Cipher. Leterrier will return to helm the eleventh, and final, film in the series as well.