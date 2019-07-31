Fast & Furious Franchise Writer Promises to Deliver Justice for Han

There’s no doubt that movie fans are excited for this weekend’s release of Hobbs & Shaw, the first spinoff from the universe of Fast & Furious. That said, there are still a large portion of those faithful to the franchise that take issue with the positioning of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw as a titular protagonist. It’s not just that he used to be a villain to Dominic Toretto and the family of Furious, but if you recall, Shaw actually murdered one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise: Han.

It was revealed at the end of Fast & Furious 6 that Shaw killed Han in an effort to grab the attention of Dom and the rest of the crew. After becoming a villain in the next movie, Shaw teamed up with the group in Fate of the Furious, developing a relationship with The Rock’s Hobbs. Fans have since taken to the Internet asking for “Justice for Han,” a request that franchise screenwriter Chris Morgan promises will be fulfilled.

During an interview with EW about the release of Hobbs & Shaw, Morgan confirmed that he was aware of the Justice for Han movement, and that he has as much love for the fallen character as the fans do.

“I love ‘justice for Han,’” Morgan said. “Sung Kang is a great friend, and Han is a character that I adore. I would say that the super-arc for Deckard Shaw is going to be one of the most interesting, cool, rewarding character arcs in the franchise. Justice for Han is owed. It’s something we have discussed for a very long time and want to give the right due to. I think the audience will be satisfied and should know it’s coming. There’s a line in Hobbs & Shaw that is right before the battle in Samoa where Shaw says to his sister, ‘There’s things I’ve done that I have to make amends for.’ That line was specifically written and put in there just to let everyone know that he is talking about Han — it is on his mind. It tortures him, and he’s going to get to it.”

There will undoubtedly be mention of Han, as well as Shaw’s responsibility in his death, at some point in the future of the franchise. That moment likely won’t happen in Hobbs & Shaw this weekend, but it could come as early as Fast & Furious 9 next year.

Do you hope to see Justice for Han sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments!

