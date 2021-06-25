Fast & Furious: F9 Release Date Gets Moved Up in the UK

✖

When the pandemic hit last year, the highly-anticipated ninth installment to The Fast Saga was delayed by an entire year and then pushed back again by a few months. F9 is finally hitting theatres in the United States in June and it's already playing in some countries. In fact, it recently had a massive opening in Korea. According to Deadline, the movie's UK release date has now been changed. It was previously set to hit the area on July 8th, but will now be released on June 24th, which is one day earlier than the film's US release date. Theatres reopened in the UK this week, so it's no surprise to see some release dates being changed.

In addition to Korea, F9 has already been released in Russia and the Middle East and will be hitting theatres in China today. The early Rotten Tomatoes scores for F9 have arrived, and it currently has a 33% critics score after six reviews. However, it was at 60% just two days ago after five reviews, so it's likely that number will continue to change when more reviews roll in.

It was announced last year that the Fast & Furious movies, which began back in 2001, would be coming to an end after the 11th movie. However, with three more movies to look forward to and nine movies behind us (including the spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), there's no need to say goodbye to Vin Diesel and his "family" just yet.

"Well, kind of because that's always what was discussed," Diesel previously said of ending the movies. "Even as far back as 2012, 2013, it was something that [Paul Walker] and I would discuss, finishing on the 10th one ... That just always felt right. And being a part of the Marvel franchise, seeing that possibility that when you have that much story you can end with two films. It was something that we'd talked about that became real. It's just been such a wonderful, wonderful run, and we'd always envisioned that 10 would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what our story is working towards."

You can check out the official description for F9 here: "Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

F9 hits theaters in the United States on June 25th.