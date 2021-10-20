Fast & Furious Star Ludacris Calls Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Feud “Delicate Situation”

Another member of the Fast & Furious family has weighed in on the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. Although Diesel and Johnson have both moved on from the feud, with Diesel nearing the finish line on the Fast & Furious saga and Johnson co-starring in the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff with Jason Statham, developments continue to garner attention. Now, Ludacris acknowledges how the rift between his co-stars is a “delicate situation.”

“All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” Ludacris told Us Weekly. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The hostilities between Diesel and Johnson allegedly grew so much that the two never appeared in the same scene together in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, leading to Johnson joining Jason Statham in Hobbs & Shaw. “I wanted to forgo drama,” Johnson said in a long-form interview with Vanity Fair. “I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.” At one point during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, Johnson blasted an unnamed co-star in an Instagram post that was quickly deleted. “My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story,” the post read. “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right.”

Johnson said he regrets going public with his frustrations, and admitted that a meeting did take place between him and Diesel to clear the air. “Well, there was a meeting,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

As far as Ludacris is concerned, he’s decided to stay out of the feud. With Fast & Furious 10 and 11 marking the end for the franchise, fans are hoping Johnson’s Luke Hobbs makes a return to reunite with Diesel’s Dominic Toretto for one last ride.

Let us know whose side of the Diesel/Johnson feud you fall on in the comments section below.