Dwayne Johnson Confirms Vin Diesel Feud Is Over

Dwayne Johnson spoke about his feud with Vin Diesel this week and confirmed that they’ve buried the hatchet. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the WWE Superstar lets fans into his world a little bit. That means you have to start the conversation about the friction between the two Fast & Furious stars. Famously, Johnson and Diesel didn’t get along for some reason. Stories have been written about the one-upmanship on the set of those films. However, it would be hard to deny that The Rock hasn’t been great for business when it comes to The Fast Saga. During the interview, Johnson explained that an Instagram post critical of his co-star earned him a tense meeting where the two decided to let go of their bickering for the good of the project.

“Well, there was a meeting,” Johnson tells me, laughing. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

The beloved actor actually thanked Diesel on Instagram previously for letting him be a part of this massive franchise. “As you know, and what a wild ride this is, and what a wild ride this has been, ten years ago when you and I spoke and you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite, and as you know, my goal was always — all these years — to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could,” Johnson said at the time. “If I could do that, then I’ve done my job. And now here we are ten years later, this massively successful build-out and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support.”

In a conversation with Collider, Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia talked about why The Rock won’t be in the final legs of The Fast Saga.

“After filming Fast 8 DJ made the clear decision to close the Fast & Furious chapter for all the evident reasons. He wished them all well and shifted our focus on to other storytelling avenues. So while he will not be in F10 or F11, that won’t in any way interfere with our Hobbs plans,” Garcia elaborated.

“Obviously all these characters exist in the Fast universe and we love to see all aspects of that universe thrive and succeed,” he continued. “We just have specific plans for what we want to do with the Hobbs character and I think the fans are going to love it! We’re working to deliver something very unique and fresh and we know the studio is eager for us to get into it ASAP!”

